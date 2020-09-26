Black Ops Cold War: uncapped FPS, DirectX 12, FOV slider on PC

Beenox promises tons of PC-level optimizations and settings for Black Ops Cold War, including uncapped FPS, FOV sliders, and more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will have all the staples of a marquee AAA PC game: uncapped frame rates, VRR for high-refresh displays, FOV sliders, and ray-tracing support for RTX video cards.

One big change for Cold War is how the engine now runs on DirectX 12, which enables all kinds of new optimizations via the DX12 Ultimate APIs like Sampler Feedback Streaming (devs have more control how data is streamed to GPU), and accelerated DirectStorage APIs that power NVIDIA's new ultra-fast RTX IO data technology.

"The biggest change is that the Black Ops engine now runs on DirectX 12. This has led to a huge improvement in terms of performance and latency reduction. For players that prioritize immersive gameplay, we have a great partnership with NVIDIA to bring ray traced effects, performance-accelerating deep learning super-sampling, and Reflex latency optimization technology," Beenox UI/UX director Marc-Alexandre Milot said in a recent video.

Milot also confirms Reflex latency tech is coming to Warzone in the future.

Also remember Cold War's PC version is being developed by four studios: Beenox, Sledgehammer Games, High Moon Studios, and Activision Shanghai.

Black Ops Cold War PC features