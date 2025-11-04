Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will run on a GPU with only 3GB of VRAM, PC specs revealed

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will run on basically anything, but for a smooth 60FPS with 'High' settings you'll need a GeForce RTX 3060 or Radeon RX 6600 XT.

TL;DR: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches November 14 with optimized PC specs requiring a minimum Radeon RX 470 or GeForce GTX 970 GPU and recommended GeForce RTX 3060 for 60 FPS on high settings. The game supports extensive customization, AMD FSR 4, NVIDIA DLSS, and requires TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot for security.

The full PC specs and requirements for the November 14 launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have been revealed, and the game will be playable on pretty much any gaming PC built in the last decade. The reason for this is that the game is optimized for PC gaming handhelds, specifically the ROG Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. This means that the game only needs a GPU with 3GB of VRAM to run, with 8GB being the recommended spec.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

For the game's 'Minimum' specs, Activision and Xbox list the mid-range Radeon RX 470 4GB graphics card from 2016, and the GeForce GTX 970 4GB graphics card from 2014. Of course, playing with the recommended specs is where you want to be, as you'll need a GeForce RTX 3060, Radeon RX 6600 XT, or Intel Arc B580 to hit 60 FPS with all graphics options set to high.

Based on the game's PC specs, it appears to be well-optimized for the platform, as the 4K 'Ultra' or competitive triple-digit performance GPU requirement is listed as either the Radeon RX 9070 XT or the GeForce RTX 5070. Regardless of the settings, as previously reported, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 requires TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot for its security and will be unplayable without them.

Here are the full Official PC System Requirements for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

PC Requirements Minimum Recommended Competitive/Ultra Performance Minimum specifications needed to play 60 FPS with High settings Ultra 4K and high FPS for competitive play OS Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update) Windows 11 (latest update) Windows 11 (latest update) CPU AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-6600 AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7-10700K RAM 8GB 12GB 16GB Graphics Card Radeon RX 470, GeForce GTX 970, GTX 1060, or Intel Arc A580 Radeon RX 6600XT, GeForce RTX 3060, or Intel Arc B580 Radeon RX 9070XT, GeForce RTX 4080, or RTX 5070 Video Memory (VRAM) 3GB 8GB 16GB Storage SSD with 116 GB available SSD with 116 GB available SSD with 116 GB available

As for features exclusive to the PC version of the game, developer Beenox confirms that there are over 800 options for customizing graphics, gameplay, controls, and the user interface. And as expected, there's support for a wide range of resolutions and aspect ratios, as well as support for technologies like AMD's FSR 4 and NVIDIA's DLSS. Competitive gamers will be pleased to learn that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will support sub-frame mouse polling for increased accuracy, as well as ship with a dedicated PC Benchmark Tool so you can tweak and optimize performance without having to jump into a live match.

Activision and Xbox have also confirmed that pre-loading for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 begins on November 10 at 9AM PT, with the game going live on November 14 at midnight local time in your region.