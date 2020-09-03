Lenovo teases GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER, after teasing RTX 3070 Ti

Lenovo outs another un-announced NVIDIA graphics card, first it was the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, now it's the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER.

Lenovo doesn't seem to be in too much trouble over the leaking of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card yesterday, but now they're doing it again: the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER with 8GB GDDR6.

The purported GeForce RTX 3070 has 8GB of GDDR6, which is a huge drop from the 16GB of GDDR6 on the purported GeForce RTX 3070 Ti -- and the same as the regular RTX 3070. The new card was spotted in the upcoming Lenovo Legion T5 desktop PC.

I would take this with a grain of salt as I'm sure NVIDIA hasn't been providing the exact nomenclature of its graphics cards until closer to the last minute -- so maybe this is some guess work by Lenovo, and made its way online.

I don't think we'll see a SUPER or Ti variant until NVIDIA is threatened, and that isn't going to be a while.