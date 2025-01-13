MaxSun teases GeForce RTX 50 Mega Gamer cards: brings back the Dot Matrix screen

TL;DR: MaxSun has teased its upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, featuring a unique dot-matrix display under its Mega Gamer family. The RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 models will include a 3-slot design with a triple-fan cooler and 16GB of GDDR7 memory, launching January 30. The iCraft model, likely a lower-end RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5070, will have a black color scheme. MaxSun has teased its upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs, featuring a unique dot-matrix display under its Mega Gamer family. The RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 models will include a 3-slot design with a triple-fan cooler and 16GB of GDDR7 memory, launching January 30. The iCraft model, likely a lower-end RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5070, will have a black color scheme.

MaxSun has just teased its upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs under its Mega Gamer family of graphics cards, with a Dot Matrix display.

In a new post by VideoCardz, after unveiling its new iCraft "Cyber Magic Girl Zwei Edition" graphics card -- ridiculous name, but you've gotta love it -- featuring a white theme and colorful graphics on the backplate. It's a 3-slot design with a triple-fan cooler, based on NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB of GDDR7 memory, expected to launch on January 30.

MaxSun has teased its new MGG (Mega Gamer) design that is a little different to its RTX 40 series Mega Gamer graphics card, and should arrive in the form of the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 Mega Gamer graphics cards. MaxSun's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series MGG graphics card will have an attachable dot-matrix display, a very unique feature... in a world with full-color displays on graphics cards, but you do you, MaxSun.

The second card we get to spy on is MaxSun's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series iCraft model, which looks different than the white model (and should be lower-end). We can expect this to be in the form of the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5070 series graphics card, with a black color scheme and less anime-inspired design.