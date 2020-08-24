GTA 6 domain secured, GTA: Vice City Online seems to be on the way
Rockstar parent company Take-Two renews domain registration for GTA 6 website, GTA: Vice City Online has also been teased.
Rockstar Games is probably knee deep in developing Grand Theft Auto 6, but now parent company Take-Two Interactive has just renewed the domain for the official GTA 6 website.
We should begin to hear more about Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2021, but we've been hearing more and more lately with the last news on GTA 6 being that it could be a next-gen Vice City revival. Rockstar and Take-Two renewing the GTA 6 domain makes sense, and it is a normal move a company would do leading up into the announcement of the game.
It wasn't just the GTAVI.com that Take-Two renewed its domain for gtavicecityonline.com, reports GamesRadar -- making the recent rumors of GTA 6 being in Vice City make sense -- it looks like it's not GTA 6 in Vice City, but rather GTA: Vice City Online?
- When did we first hear about GTA 6? I think I was the first in the world to cover Grand Theft Auto 6, so much so that the TweakTown servers crashed multiple times requiring upgrades from the insane load of people reading about it. That was all the way back in 2015, when Rockstar President Leslie Benzies teased they've got "about 45 years worth of ideas" for GTA 6.
- How big will GTA 6 be? The largest GTA ever, I'd say -- and with reports from 2015, the developer was reportedly mapping the entire of the United States for GTA 6. At the time, the report stated: "Loading the entirety of the USA would have its issues. I mean, driving from one city to another could be a real chore, especially if it's just filled with country side and nothing much to do in between".
- Where will GTA 6 be based? Well, that's what we're beginning to hear about now -- it was only a few months ago in April 2020 that we heard GTA 6 had been in pre-production since 2014 and that the map in Grand Theft Auto 6 would be "huge" at launch. It looks like it could be based in Vice City, at the very least -- and maybe multiple large cities.
- When is GTA 6 launching? The latest we've heard is 2023 -- and I'm sure it will be dropping on the next-gen Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X consoles, with Take-Two reportedly setting side $89 million on marketing for FY2024 -- which should see some big GTA 6 marketing (and I'm sure it will be much, much more than that).