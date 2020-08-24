GTA 6 domain secured, GTA: Vice City Online seems to be on the way

Rockstar Games is probably knee deep in developing Grand Theft Auto 6, but now parent company Take-Two Interactive has just renewed the domain for the official GTA 6 website.

We should begin to hear more about Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2021, but we've been hearing more and more lately with the last news on GTA 6 being that it could be a next-gen Vice City revival. Rockstar and Take-Two renewing the GTA 6 domain makes sense, and it is a normal move a company would do leading up into the announcement of the game.

It wasn't just the GTAVI.com that Take-Two renewed its domain for gtavicecityonline.com, reports GamesRadar -- making the recent rumors of GTA 6 being in Vice City make sense -- it looks like it's not GTA 6 in Vice City, but rather GTA: Vice City Online?

When did we first hear about GTA 6 ? I think I was the first in the world to cover Grand Theft Auto 6, so much so that the TweakTown servers crashed multiple times requiring upgrades from the insane load of people reading about it. That was about 45 years worth of ideas " for GTA 6. ? I think I was the first in the world to cover Grand Theft Auto 6, so much so that the TweakTown servers crashed multiple times requiring upgrades from the insane load of people reading about it. That was all the way back in 2015 , when Rockstar President Leslie Benzies teased they've got "" for GTA 6.

How big will GTA 6 be? The largest GTA ever, I'd say -- and with Loading the entirety of the USA would have its issues. I mean, driving from one city to another could be a real chore, especially if it's just filled with country side and nothing much to do in between". ? The largest GTA ever, I'd say -- and with reports from 2015 , the developer was reportedly mapping the entire of the United States for GTA 6 . At the time, the report stated: "".