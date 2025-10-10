We could hear news about Grand Theft Auto 6 on November 6

The publisher of the Grand Theft Auto franchise has confirmed when it could reveal some more information about the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6.

Gamers are patiently waiting to hear more news about Grand Theft Auto 6, which could be the most anticipated game of all time, and now we have a date for when we could expect the GTA publisher Take-Two Interactive to mention the upcoming title.

Take-Two Interactive has scheduled its Q2 2026 earnings call for November 6, which is when the publisher is expected to discuss its upcoming titles, along with the performance of its already released titles. For those who don't know, Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to launch on May 26, 2026.

Since the second trailer was released, we haven't heard anything significant about the title, aside from a wealth of details about the characters, environments, and locations. The release of the second trailer was five months ago, which means we could hear something regarding GTA 6 during the earnings call.

What could we hear? In my opinion, the most likely piece of information we could hear during the earnings call is Take-Two reassuring investors that GTA 6 is on track for its May release date, and that development is moving along at a steady pace, especially considering concerns from fans/investors that Rockstar could hit the game with another delay (original release window was Fall 2025).

A more optimistic prediction for the earnings call would be Take-Two confirming a third trailer is going to be released at a later date. If I were to bet on when a third trailer will be released, or if there even is a third trailer, I would say it would be closer to the game's release date, as Rockstar will want to increase hype as much as possible before the launch.