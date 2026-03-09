TweakTown
Jailed Rockstar hacker hints at GTA 6 source code still being out there

The person behind the infamous GTA 6 leak has revealed he is surprised the game's source code hasn't leaked online, suggesting someone has it.

TL;DR: Arion Kurtaj, a key Lapsus$ hacker behind major cyberattacks including the GTA 6 leak, revealed he received a smartphone while hospitalized. He accessed Rockstar's systems via compromised employee credentials, leaked over 90 GTA 6 gameplay videos, and claims the GTA 5 and GTA 6 source code remains undisclosed but accessible.

Arion Kurtaj, a British cybercriminal who was a central member in the hacking group known as Lapsus$, which performed several high-profile cyberattacks against major technology companies such as NVIDIA, Uber, and Microsoft, along with Rockstar Games, has revealed he has received a smartphone in a hospital where he was ordered to stay indefinitely.

Lapsus$ was responsible for the 2022 leaks of Grand Theft Auto 6, marking one of the most significant leaks in video game history as 90+ videos were released showing early gameplay, debug builds showing the title running on developer tools, footage of the game's Vice City-inspired location, early gameplay systems such as robberies, NPC AI, police responses, and weapon systems, and much more.

The hacker was Arion Kurtaj, who gained access to Rockstar's systems through internal Slack workspaces, as Kurtaj used compromised credentials belonging to a Rockstar employee. From there, Kurtaj accessed links to internal development servers where he then downloaded all of the gameplay videos, etc. Kurtaj claimed he possessed the GTA 5 and GTA 6 source code.

"Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6... It's possible I could leak more data soon, GTA V and GTA 6 source code and assets," wrote the hacker on GTAForums

Now, X account "ben," which is dedicated to posting Rockstar Games news, has claimed to have had a conversation with Kurtaj, as it is alleged he has smuggled a smartphone into prison, as he has recently been moved out of the hospital. According to the messages, Kurtaj is surprised that the GTA 6 source code didn't leak, and confirmed that it's definitely out there somewhere, possibly implying that someone has access to the code but hasn't published it online.

