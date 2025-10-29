Rockstar updates its website, fuels rumors of Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 3 for the holidays

Rockstar has just launched a new look for their website, with a new carousel-style style with game logos, fueling rumors of GTA 6's third trailer coming.

TL;DR: Rockstar updated its website with a new Grand Theft Auto 6 logo, hinting at a potential third trailer release before the holidays. Sony reportedly secured exclusive marketing rights for GTA 6 on PS5 and PS5 Pro, positioning the game for a massive holiday promotion ahead of its May 2026 launch.

Rockstar has just updated its website with a slick new look, also teasing a new Grand Theft Auto 6 logo, which hopefully means we'll see GTA 6's third trailer ahead of the holidays.

Rockstar's updated website with a new Grand Theft Auto 6 logo, it seems (source: Rockstar)

We had Trailer 2 for GTA 6 earlier this year, but the year has flown past and we haven't had anything new from Rockstar regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, and now the developer has a flashy new website. It would be good to see this new website design from Rockstar lead into a new promotion of GTA 6 in the coming days and weeks ahead as we slide into the holidays and the end of the year.

Rockstar unleashed the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December 2023, following it up with the second trailer earlier this year with a promise of releasing GTA 6 on May 26, 2026. We're in the final two months of 2025, so to hype up the biggest release of all time on any medium -- movies, TV shows, games, etc -- Grand Theft Auto 6's third trailer releasing soon makes sense.

The developer could choose to flow through the next 8 weeks without releasing a new GTA 6 trailer and it wouldn't affect the game in any way, however, a big promotion between Sony rumored to have "locked down marketing rights" to GTA 6 on its PlayStation 5 and PS5 Pro consoles, it would make sense to have a huge marketing push leading into the holidays and ramping up to Christmas. There is only one Christmas standing between gamers and the release of GTA 6 now, one shot for Rockstar.

Alternatively, Microsoft is going through what appears to be one of its darkest times in the history of the Xbox, so with Sony pumping out huge exclusive marketing rights to the biggest game release of all time with Grand Theft Auto 6 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro being the only two consoles mentioned to be playing GTA 6... that won't be a nice thing for Xbox sales throughout the holidays and Christmas.

It'll also be one of the most-remembered holiday periods in decades for games, as tens of millions of fans across the planet are hyped and ready for GTA 6... and we haven't even seen any next-gen gameplay or even that much footage to go by so far.

In the previous rumors from over a year now ago now back in September 2024, I wrote about rumors that "Sony has locked down marketing rights for GTA 6 on the PS5 and PS5 Pro only". The conversation during the podcast continued, with a question asking what this meant for GTA 6 on Xbox, which was explained: "nothing, they're still getting it... it's just not going to get the marketing exposure, that's all".

Marketing exposure is everything for products and games, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is the biggest -- anything -- release of all time. It'll do more business than the box office run of Avatar, Titanic, Avengers: Endgame, which all made multiple billions of dollars across months in cinemas. GTA 6 is estimated to make over $2.7 billion on launch day alone, with tens of billions in revenue over its lifetime for Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive.