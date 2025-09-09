These could be the names of GTA 6's edgy satirical websites and apps

The names of Rockstar's fake and satirical websites and apps for Grand Theft Auto 6 might have been dug up thanks to new domain filings from Take-Two.

The names of GTA 6's mock websites and apps may have been revealed, including such clever monikers as "hookers galore.com," and one site even mentions Leonida.

Rockstar is infamous for its searing humor and biting wit; the entire Grand Theft Auto franchise is a hyper-satirical crime drama that gamifies the American Dream. There's mainstays like Ammunation, fast food parodies like Cluckin' Bell, and a rip on Apple with iFruit phones. GTA V even has fake, over-the-top commercials that often verge on early 90s MTV humor.

GTA 6 will be no less offensive and ridden with adult humor than its predecessor. The first trailer showed off what looks to be a fake Instagram-like social media app that gamers might be able to watch clips on, and of course there's the classic news broadcasts as well. Now it looks like internet sleuths have discovered some of the spoof websites that could show up in GTA 6.

According to Tez2, a well-known insider and GTA series dataminer, the following domains have been registered with entities that are connected to Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar, and Grand Theft Auto:

what-up.app

rydeme.app

buckme.app

leonidagov.org

brianandbradley.com

hookers-galore.com

wipeoutcornskin.com

myboyhasacreepycorndog.com

None of the sites are currently active, though. PC Gamer notes that it looks like Take-Two might be trying to cover its tracks; the domains were transferred to new nameservers and are now associated with a different company. This happened shortly after Tez2's posts and after reports starting circulating about the websites.

It's unclear what kinds of promos, ARGs, or advertisements that Rockstar has planned for GTA 6, and it's possible that these sites could actually be visited in real web browsers at some point.