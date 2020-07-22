AMD Big Navi 'NVIDIA Killer' flagship card has 16GB of memory

I have a feeling this is how it's going to be for the next few months: leak after leak, drip after drip of information on AMD and NVIDIA's next generation graphics cards.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The first one I'm writing today is some new details on AMD's upcoming Big Navi aka RDNA 2 but aka as an NVIDIA killer. AMD's upcoming flagship Big Navi graphics card is expected to make its big debut with a huge 16GB of VRAM -- but we don't know if it's GDDR6, or HBM2 / HBM2e memory.

AMD's new flagship Big Navi card should have 16GB of VRAM on a 384-bit bus according to leaker 'Wjm47196' suggesting AMD will go with GDDR6 over HBM2 or the newer HBM2e standard.

The new AMD Big Navi graphics card is expected to launch in late 2020 just as AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su promised, but we're expecting the first batches of Big Navi cards to be in reference form -- no custom cards at first.

Remember this recent story: AMD aims Big Navi launch for November as 'show of strength' for RDNA 2 -- making much more sense now, isn't it?

AMD is expected to "send out its first design resources for the Big Navi graphics card's PCB in the next two weeks to the major AIB partners" reports our friends at Wccftech.

Latest Big Navi / RDNA 2 highlights:

Big Navi / RDNA 2 launching in November key points

November 2020 launch : Firstly, AMD aiming for November means it puts the next-gen Radeon a couple of months behind NVIDIA is the rumors (and my sources) are true about an "August 2020 launch, September 2020 release" for the next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

How AMD benefits from a November launch : It will allow the company to have a couple of months to see where NVIDIA has priced its next-gen cards, and to gauge how performance is once it hits the hands of customers. AMD would then have a couple of months to be ready for a possible KO blow (at least for 2020) with Big Navi.

Thanksgiving launch : This is big for obvious reasons, but AMD being able to be inside of the next-gen Xbox Series X, the next-gen PlayStation 5, and have an NVIDIA Killer with Big Navi -- all for thanksgiving? What better gift can AMD bring to the table for Thanksgiving than that?!

Launching alongside PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X : The stars have truly aligned for AMD to make this happen, and if performance of Big Navi is truly double that of RDNA1 and a : The stars have truly aligned for AMD to make this happen, and if performance of Big Navi is truly double that of RDNA1 and a 40-50% boost over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti ? Well, we could see AMD take out the end of 2020 with Intel and NVIDIA destroying products. Amazing.

Lisa Su did say Big Navi was coming in 'late 2020': You can : You can read more about that here , but November is pretty damn spot on with "late 2020", right?!

Quick RDNA 2 / Big Navi specs

GPU cores : 72 SMs (two clusters of 36 CUs)

GPU game clock : 2.05GHz

GPU boost clock : 2.15GHz

Power usage : 300W or so

Performance: 40-50% faster than RTX 2080 Ti, 100% faster than RX 5700 XT

More reading on Big Navi / RDNA 2X: