AMD Radeon GPU appears, beats GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by 17%

OpenVR benchmark results database sees mystery Radeon GPU thrashing RTX 2080 Ti

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 7 mins ago

AMD didn't show off anything related to Big Navi at CES 2020, and while AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su did say that AMD would be returning with a high-end GPU in 2020.

amd-radeon-gpu-appears-beats-geforce-rtx-2080-ti-17_03

Well, barely 24 hours later a mysterious entry has appeared in the OpenVR benchmarks results database. The entry is called 'AMD Radeon(TM) Graphics' and nothing specific, so we could be looking at a dual-GPU solution or Big Navi itself.

Whatever it is, it is fast -- as it beats out a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, and that's a very, very big deal. You might be sitting back not believing this, but imagine that something similar to this leaked out before the first-gen Ryzen CPUs. Imagine the headlines "AMD so far behind in CPUs, but they're coming back and will beat Intel!" -- no one would believe it. Fast forward to now, and oh boy how the tables have turned.

Could we expect a huge David and Goliath match between AMD and NVIDIA this year, something that we've all been salivating over and wanting for what feels like forever? Please, please let that be the case. I personally (and professionally) can't wait to see what AMD can do with Big Navi.

During a Q&A roundtable at CES, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said: "[laughs] I know those on Reddit want a high-end Navi! You should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, and that it is important to have it. The discrete graphics market, especially at the high-end, is very important to us. So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, although I don't usually comment on unannounced products".

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, tweaktown.com

