AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su: high-end GPU market is 'very important to us'

The discrete graphics card market 'especially at the high-end, is very important to us' says AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su

CES 2020 - AMD was swinging big at CES 2020 this year between unveiling its new Ryzen 4000 series mobile CPUs, crazy 64-core/128-thread Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor and the new mid-range Radeon RX 5600 XT. But what about Big Navi, aka Navi 21 and the high-end enthusiast graphics card market?

Thousands of gamers and Radeon fans were thirsty for something -- anything -- to be said about AMD's return to the high-end graphics card market. AMD didn't say anything officially during its CES 2020 keynote, but AMD CEO Dr. Lisu Su sat down for a media Q&A round table and was asked the heavy questions.

AnandTech has it laid all out for your viewing pleasure, with a question from Gorgon Ung from PC World asking: "Do you think that AMD has to have a high-end competitor in the discrete graphics market?". Lisa replied: "[laughs] I know those on Reddit want a high-end Navi! You should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, and that it is important to have it. The discrete graphics market, especially at the high-end, is very important to us. So you should expect that we will have a high-end Navi, although I don't usually comment on unannounced products".