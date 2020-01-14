Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
AMD Radeon RX 5950 XT spotted, again: is this Big Navi?

It looks like AMD's upcoming Big Navi GPU has been spotted again

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 2 mins ago

We know that AMD is cooking up a competitor to NVIDIA's enthusiast range of GeForce RTX graphics cards, something that is dubbed Big Navi -- and here we are again with a new leak.

amd-radeon-rx-5950-xt-spotted-big-navi_02

VideoCardz is reporting that board partner AFOX submitted multiple new SKUs to the EEC, for a bunch of unreleased and unannounced Radeon graphics cards. These cards include the Radeon RX 5800 XT, Radeon RX 5900, Radeon RX 5950, and what should be the flagship Radeon RX 5950 XT.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a monster new Radeon, but the naming scheme is giving me some tingles of nostalgia back to the dual-GPU beast in the Hawaii-based Radeon R9 295XT. There's nothing else here to report, other than what could be another spotting of AMD's Big Navi and its name -- Radeon RX 5950 XT.

Although, I think we could see a change here and we might see it referred to as the Radeon RX 6000 series once it launches later this year.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com

