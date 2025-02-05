AMD CEO Lisa Su confirms release date for Radeon 9070 XT and RDNA 4

AMD is finally ready to launch its RDNA 4 gaming GPUs, with the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT arriving in early March according to CEO Dr. Lisa Su.

As we reported earlier today, current reports and information point to a March 6, 2025, launch for AMD's next-gen RDNA 4 GPUs for PC gaming - the Radeon RX 9070 and Radeon RX 9070 XT. Multiple people at AMD, including CEO Dr. Lisa Su, have confirmed this. Su talked about the upcoming launch during AMD's recent financial earnings call.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT is launching on March 6, 2025.

" Our focus with this generation is to address the highest volume portion of the enthusiast gaming market with our new RDNA 4 architecture," Dr. Lisa Su said, reaffirming AMD's RDNA 4 approach that will skip the high-end enthusiast market to focus on the mainstream and mid-range market. She also added that RDNA 4 will deliver "significantly better ray tracing performance" and "AI-powered upscaling technology" for "high quality 4K gaming."

Dr. Lisa Su then confirmed that the Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT GPUs will be available for sale in early March. AMD's Consumer and Gaming Marketing lead, Frank Azor, shared this on social media with a post stating, "RDNA 4 early March."

It sounds like we're only weeks away from learning all about RDNA 4 and AMD's next-gen GPUs. Reports also indicate that the company plans to host a press conference later this month to discuss pricing specs, technologies, and performance.

The Radeon RX 9070 XT will go head to head with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 Ti ($749), while the Radeon RX 9070 will go head to head with the GeForce RTX 5070 ($549). NVIDIA's new mid-range GPUs are still on track for a late February launch; however, based on the non-existent stock levels for the GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 - it'll be interesting to see if it will be a similar situation. AMD has confirmed that RDNA 4 stock is already at retail outlets across the globe and that there will be plenty on hand for the launch.

Many see the arrival of RDNA 4 as AMD's chance to offer an affordable and powerful alternative to GeForce RTX cards, and with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su saying that we should expect "significantly better ray tracing performance" and "AI-powered upscaling" for 4K gaming is promising. Actually, it's exciting, as these are the two key areas where Radeon has fallen behind GeForce in recent years.