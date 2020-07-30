NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Rocket League goes free-to-play, but only on the Epic Games Store

Psyonix is making Rocket League free-to-play on PC, but only on the Epic Store. Soon it'll be delisted from Steam completely.

Derek Strickland
Published Thu, Jul 30 2020 10:34 AM CDT

Rocket League is already immensely popular, but now it'll grow even more by going free-to-play. There's a catch, though. It's easy access is gated off by the Epic Games Store.

Psyonix recently confirmed Rocket League is going F2P on PC, but only on the Epic Store. This follows Psyonix's full buyout from Epic in May 2019. New Rocket League PC players will have to download the chaotic auto sport indie from the Epic Store.

When Rocket League goes free-to-play it'll be simultaneously de-listed from Steam. Anyone who already owns the game on Steam will be able to keep playing, and Pysonix is preserving cross-play between Steam and the Epic Store versions as well as PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also support cross-progression on every platform so your unlocks will carry over wherever you go.

"Plus we're introducing cross-platform progression with free to play, and you'll be able to bring items, Rocket Pass progress, and your Competitive Rank to every platform where you play Rocket League, thanks to an Epic Games Account,"Psyonix said.

The F2P version is coming soon, and the devs have a special treat for anyone who plays online from now until the new version goes live:

Anyone who has played Rocket League online before the launch of free to play will be rewarded with Legacy status, which includes:

  • All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play
  • "Est. 20XX" title that displays the first year you played Rocket League
  • 200+ Common items upgraded to "Legacy" quality
  • Golden Cosmos Boost
  • Dieci-Oro Wheels
  • Huntress Player Banner

NEWS SOURCE:rocketleague.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

