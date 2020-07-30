Rocket League goes free-to-play, but only on the Epic Games Store

Psyonix is making Rocket League free-to-play on PC, but only on the Epic Store. Soon it'll be delisted from Steam completely.

Rocket League is already immensely popular, but now it'll grow even more by going free-to-play. There's a catch, though. It's easy access is gated off by the Epic Games Store.

Psyonix recently confirmed Rocket League is going F2P on PC, but only on the Epic Store. This follows Psyonix's full buyout from Epic in May 2019. New Rocket League PC players will have to download the chaotic auto sport indie from the Epic Store.

When Rocket League goes free-to-play it'll be simultaneously de-listed from Steam. Anyone who already owns the game on Steam will be able to keep playing, and Pysonix is preserving cross-play between Steam and the Epic Store versions as well as PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also support cross-progression on every platform so your unlocks will carry over wherever you go.

"Plus we're introducing cross-platform progression with free to play, and you'll be able to bring items, Rocket Pass progress, and your Competitive Rank to every platform where you play Rocket League, thanks to an Epic Games Account,"Psyonix said.

The F2P version is coming soon, and the devs have a special treat for anyone who plays online from now until the new version goes live: