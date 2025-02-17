Over 75% of Epic Games Store revenue comes from first-party Epic titles like Fortnite

The Epic Games Store on PC saw its reach hit 295 million users in 2024, however, players are spending less on third-party titles and more on Fortnite.

TL;DR: Epic Games Store's 2024 Year in Review highlights a user base of 295 million, with a 25 million increase from the previous year. First-party titles like Fortnite and Rocket League drive revenue, with $1.09 billion spent, up 15% from 2023. Third-party revenue decreased by 18%, but gameplay hours rose by 11%. Epic aims to boost engagement with free games and plans to expand to Android and iOS in 2025, alongside new features. Epic Games Store's 2024 Year in Review highlights a user base of 295 million, with a 25 million increase from the previous year. First-party titles like Fortnite and Rocket League drive revenue, with $1.09 billion spent, up 15% from 2023. Third-party revenue decreased by 18%, but gameplay hours rose by 11%. Epic aims to boost engagement with free games and plans to expand to Android and iOS in 2025, alongside new features.

Epic just released its Epic Games Store's '2024 Year in Review,' and there's a lot of data in there - including a new impressive milestone for the PC gaming platform. According to Epic, the storefront and PC gaming platform achieved 295 million users in 2024, which lines up with its user base increasing by 25 million year over year.

3

The majority of Epic Games Store's PC revenue for 2024 came from first-party titles.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

In addition, December 2024 saw the Epic Games Store on PC achieve a monthly active user figure of 74 million. However, digging deeper, it seems that first-party Epic Games like Fortnite and Rocket League are driving engagement and revenue with the Steam alternative.

The $1.09 billion spent by PC gamers on the platform throughout 2024 was 15% higher than in 2023. However, only $255 million was spent on third-party games - with the biggest third-party titles (regarding Epic Games Store revenue and engagement) being Grand Theft Auto 5, Honkai: Star Rail, FC24, Destiny 2, and Alan Wake II.

3

Seeing Alan Wake II in there is a good sign for its developer, Remedy, as the game on PC is still exclusive to the Epic Games Store. The $255 million in third-party game revenue was 18% lower than 2023's figure, but third-party gameplay hours were up 11%. This means that 74% of Epic Games Store's PC game revenue was for first-party Epic titles, with only 26% coming from third-party games.

One way Epic aims to increase engagement with its platform over Steam is by offering free games. Over 2024, 89 titles were given away, and 595 million copies were redeemed by Epic Games Store users, with an estimated retail value of $2.2 billion.

For 2025, the focus will be placed on the Epic Games Store on Android and iOS, the arrival of non-gaming apps, a gifting option for purchases, a new downloader manager coming to the PC platform in Q1 2025, pre-loading for upcoming releases, and new social features.