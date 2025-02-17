All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Over 75% of Epic Games Store revenue comes from first-party Epic titles like Fortnite

The Epic Games Store on PC saw its reach hit 295 million users in 2024, however, players are spending less on third-party titles and more on Fortnite.

Over 75% of Epic Games Store revenue comes from first-party Epic titles like Fortnite
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Epic Games Store's 2024 Year in Review highlights a user base of 295 million, with a 25 million increase from the previous year. First-party titles like Fortnite and Rocket League drive revenue, with $1.09 billion spent, up 15% from 2023. Third-party revenue decreased by 18%, but gameplay hours rose by 11%. Epic aims to boost engagement with free games and plans to expand to Android and iOS in 2025, alongside new features.

Epic just released its Epic Games Store's '2024 Year in Review,' and there's a lot of data in there - including a new impressive milestone for the PC gaming platform. According to Epic, the storefront and PC gaming platform achieved 295 million users in 2024, which lines up with its user base increasing by 25 million year over year.

The majority of Epic Games Store's PC revenue for 2024 came from first-party titles.
3

The majority of Epic Games Store's PC revenue for 2024 came from first-party titles.

In addition, December 2024 saw the Epic Games Store on PC achieve a monthly active user figure of 74 million. However, digging deeper, it seems that first-party Epic Games like Fortnite and Rocket League are driving engagement and revenue with the Steam alternative.

The $1.09 billion spent by PC gamers on the platform throughout 2024 was 15% higher than in 2023. However, only $255 million was spent on third-party games - with the biggest third-party titles (regarding Epic Games Store revenue and engagement) being Grand Theft Auto 5, Honkai: Star Rail, FC24, Destiny 2, and Alan Wake II.

Over 75% of Epic Games Store revenue comes from first-party Epic titles like Fortnite 3
3

Seeing Alan Wake II in there is a good sign for its developer, Remedy, as the game on PC is still exclusive to the Epic Games Store. The $255 million in third-party game revenue was 18% lower than 2023's figure, but third-party gameplay hours were up 11%. This means that 74% of Epic Games Store's PC game revenue was for first-party Epic titles, with only 26% coming from third-party games.

One way Epic aims to increase engagement with its platform over Steam is by offering free games. Over 2024, 89 titles were given away, and 595 million copies were redeemed by Epic Games Store users, with an estimated retail value of $2.2 billion.

For 2025, the focus will be placed on the Epic Games Store on Android and iOS, the arrival of non-gaming apps, a gifting option for purchases, a new downloader manager coming to the PC platform in Q1 2025, pre-loading for upcoming releases, and new social features.

Photo of the LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama Building Set - 77071
Best Deals: LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama Building Set - 77071
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$39.95 USD
- -
Buy
$49.86 CAD
- -
Buy
$39.95 USD
- -
Buy
$39.95 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2025 at 11:51 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:store.epicgames.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles