EA's next co-op title Split Fiction will let owners invite their friends for free

Split Fiction is the upcoming co-op focussed title by Hazelight Studios, and owners of the full game can invite friends to play for free.

If you miss the days of pure co-op experiences, mark your calendars for the release of Split Fiction, the new title by EA and Hazelight Studios.

For those who don't know, Hazelight Studios are the developers of successful titles such as It Takes Two and A Way Out, two titles that are pure co-op experiences. During PlayStation's recent State of Play, we got a look at the newest title from Hazelight Studios, Split Fiction, which will take players on a journey about friendship through Mio and Zoe as they encounter strange gravity-defying situations. Split Fiction will be launching on March 6 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA App for $49.99.

Since Split Fiction is co-op focussed, it will be arriving with the Friend's Pass, which means anyone who owns a copy of Split Fiction can invite a friend to play the entire game with them for free, even if they don't own a copy. Here's how it works. One person needs to own a copy of Split Fiction, and the friend needs to install Friend's Pass on their chosen platform (cross-platform play is enabled). The owner of the game then sends the friend an invite to play Split Fiction and bam, both players are enjoying the co-op adventure.

Furthermore, Hazelight Studios has expanded the Friends Pass Trial to both players, which means if neither player owns a copy of Split Fiction, they can play a demo of the game through Friends Pass. Notably, playing Split Fiction via cross-play will require a free EA Account.