Epic's freebie promos were cheaper than Facebook and Google Search ads, CEO says

The Epic Games Store's free games program has been working exceptionally well to bring new users into the digital store ecosystem, CEO Tim Sweeney says.

Epic's freebie promos were cheaper than Facebook and Google Search ads, CEO says
Published
1 minute & 48 seconds read time

Epic's free games initiative has helped drive up users on its proprietary storefront for a fraction of the price of advertising.

Epic's freebie promos were cheaper than Facebook and Google Search ads, CEO says 32
Open Gallery 2

In the world of retail, there's few things that are more effective than freebies. Promos, discounts, and of course free bonuses are a powerful motivator to get people into stores, both digital and physical. That's especially true for the Epic Games Store's free games program.

In a recent interview with PC Gamer, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney delivered some interesting comments on how EGS' freebies have helped drive user acquisition. According to Sweeney, securing free games is actually much, much cheaper than placing advertisements on social media and Google search. Epic has spent tens of millions of dollars on these kinds of deals over the years, with $11.6 million spent in the first 9 months alone, but the payoff has been worth it.

"Giving away free games seems counterintuitive as a strategy, but companies spend money to acquire users into games. For about a quarter of the price that it costs to acquire users through Facebook ads or Google Search Ads, we can pay a game developer a lot of money for the right to distribute their game to our users, and we can bring in new users to the Epic Games Store at a very economical rate."

What's even more interesting is that the freebies can actually spark full game sales on the Epic Store. This is somewhat akin to the Game Pass Effect--how Xbox Game Pass users will often buy more games even while subscribed to the service.

"You might think that this would hurt the sales prospects of games on the Epic Game Store, but developers who give away free games actually see an upsurge in the sale of their paid games on the store, just because their free game raises awareness," Sweeney said.

"It's so much that often developers, when they're about to launch a new game, come with us wanting to work closely on a timed release of a free game. Just to drive user awareness of their next game. That's been an awesome thing.

And it's been by far the most cost effective aspect of the Epic Games Store."

Buy at Amazon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$62.95
$62.95$62.95$62.95
Buy
$63.70
$58.94$64.99$63.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/3/2024 at 4:04 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:pcgamer.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags