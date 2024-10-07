Epic will offer free games on the mobile Epic Store too

Epic Games plans to offer its free games promotional initiative on the new mobile version of the Epic Games Store, may extend to mTX and premium games.

The Epic Store's freebie program has done wonders to boost the storefront's user numbers, with MAUs jumping from 160 million in 2020 to a whopping 230 million in 2022. A good portion of that uptick is from users signing up to nab the free games that Epic routinely doles out on the service.

As it turns out, the freebies are also coming to Epic Games Store mobile, too. And with federal judge ruling that Google must now allow competing third-party storefronts right in the Google Play Store, Android gamers will be able to access these free mobile games once they are made available without having to do any extra steps.

At a roundtable panel at the Unreal Fest 2024 in Seattle, Epic Games Store general manager Steve Allison offered more details and timing for the program: