New Oculus VR headset entering production soon

Oculus is reportedly raising production of a new next-generation virtual reality headset and plans to ship 50% more headsets.

| Jul 15, 2020 at 4:25 pm CDT

Oculus' new virtual reality headset is entering mass production, and Facebook plans to ship 50% more HMDs this fiscal year, sources tell Nikkei Asian Review.

Photo credit: BadVR

Oculus is making big moves to further dominate the still-fledgling virtual reality market. Facebook is currently raising its production orders for new VR tech, and plans to make as many as 2 million headsets. A new HMD is set to enter manufacturing in late July, a source told the website. Oculus has yet to reveal official details of the headset, but it's fair to assume it should deliver inside-out tracking and may be a more powerful version of an all-in-one/PC-powered hybrid similar to the new Oculus Quest.

The move comes shortly after Facebook discontinued its mobile-powered Oculus Go headset to focus exclusively on the hybrid Quest and PC-powered Rift.

The new Oculus HMD should be a direct competitor to Valve's latest Index headset and HP's new next-gen Reverb G2 headset.

Sony is likewise rumored to be working on a next-generation PlayStation VR headset to complement the PS5.

NEWS SOURCE:asia.nikkei.com

