HP's new Reverb G2 virtual reality headset delivers 4K VR gaming

HP's new $599 Reverb G2 headset sports big upgrades like four extra cameras for 'infinite VR tracking' and new lenses designed by Valve

HP's new Reverb G2 is a next-gen iteration of its previous Reverb VR HMD, and sports features like dual 2160x2160 lenses and four built-in cameras.

Today HP announced the Reverb G2, a new PC-powered virtual reality headset that packs serious power in a lightweight design. The HMD was built in tandem with Microsoft for the Windows Mixed Reality platform, but Valve also helped design the lenses and ensured Steam VR operability.

The Reverb G2 starts at $599 and is a wired headset, so it's not standalone and requires a PC to operate. On paper the Reverb G2 is similar to the original Reverb VR headset. The G2 sports include dual 2160x2160 LCD panels to deliver 4320x2160p resolution for gaming, four built-in cameras with 6DoF inside-out tracking with an "infinite" tracking area, and a lightweight 1.1lbs HMD frame with adjustable velcro straps and face cushions. The HMD runs at 90Hz refresh rates and has a 114-degree field-of-view, just like the original headset.

The G2 is bundled with two Windows Mixed reality controllers, but Upload VR notes the older Reverb model 1 controllers won't work with the G2.

No release date has been announced, and pre-order sign-ups are now open.

Exceptional combination of visuals and sound

Equipped with industry-leading lenses and speakers designed by Valve, our HMD provides the highest quality resolution2 and fully immersive spatial audio.

More cameras. Better tracking.

Now, track more movement over the previous generation with four cameras built into the headset. And with a more ergonomic design, our controllers are more comfortable to hold onto.

Resolution

Immerse yourself in ultra sharp visuals with mura-free, 2160 x 2160 LCD panels per eye and full RGB stripe. At 9.3 million pixels, get 2.5x more pixels than Oculus Rift S.3

Lenses

Get more clarity over the previous gen with new industry-leading lenses designed by Valve.

Audio

Get a high quality audio experience with industry-leading Valve speakers. They sit off the ear by 10mm, allowing you to have a more comfortable fit.

Compatible across the industry

Looking for access across all VR content? With compatibility across both SteamVR and Windows Mixed Reality,4 access to everything VR is within reach. All with quick and painless setup.