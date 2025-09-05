Valve's Steam Frame is an all-in-one VR headset close to being released

The recent Steam Frame trademark by Valve looks to be the name of the company's Quest-like all-in-one VR headset rumored to be launching later this year.

TL;DR: Valve's next-generation all-in-one VR headset, likely named Steam Frame, is expected to launch in Q4 2025. Featuring standalone capabilities and wireless PC connectivity via a Steam Link VR USB Dongle with WiFi 6E, it promises high-performance VR gaming with updated Valve Roy controllers and ARM-based APU architecture.

It's looking increasingly likely that Valve's next-generation all-in-one, Meta Quest-like VR headset is nearing an announcement and release. The headset, which we've previously referred to as Valve Deckard (its codename), will probably be called the Steam Frame when it launches sometime in Q4 2025.

Assuming there are no delays, the recent Steam Frame trademark by Valve, the renaming of SteamVR "Overlays" to "Frames," recent reports of the headset entering the manufacturing stage of its development, and finalized drivers for the Steam Link VR USB Dongle all point to the hardware being ready for launch.

Also, the updated 'Valve Roy' controllers for the Steam Frame are no longer marked as prototypes in drivers. And with the new controllers already in SteamVR, we can see a render of the left-hand controller recreated in Blender below.

In fact, according to @SadlyItsBradley on X, the Frame name refers to the headset's all-in-one capabilities and the ability to access all its features, games, and other customization settings without needing a PC. That said, with the Steam Link VR USB Dongle, you'll be able to wirelessly connect the Steam Frame to a PC for low-latency wireless high-end VR gaming.

According to @SadlyItsBradley, who has been an incredible source for Deckard and now Steam Frame information, the Steam Link VR USB Dongle utilizes WiFi 6E for its connection, ensuring a consistent and high bandwidth for running games on a PC graphics card. Regarding running games on the Steam Frame, the APU is ARM-based, which means there will be a layer of emulation.