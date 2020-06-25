Oculus Go VR headset discontinued, Rift and Quest HMDs to take over

The mid-grade Oculus Go headset is being retired and the higher-end PC-powered Rift and all-in-one Quest HMDs are taking over.

Derek Strickland | Jun 25, 2020 at 1:32 pm CDT

The mid-tier Oculus Go headset is being phased out and discontinued, and the Rift and Quest are taking over.

Oculus Go VR headset discontinued, Rift and Quest HMDs to take over 33 | TweakTown.com

Oculus recently confirmed its Go all-in-one VR headset is going the way of the dodo and soon will be extinct. The reality is the Oculus Go is obsolete, complete with middling specs and limited 3-degrees-of-freedom tracking.

"You've told us loud and clear that 6DOF feels like the future of VR. That's why we're going all-in, and we won't be shipping any more 3DOF VR products. We'll end sales of Oculus Go headsets this year as we double down on improving our offerings for Quest and Rift," the company said in the announcement post.

The Oculus Go was basically a stepping stone to the $399 Oculus Quest, which arguably makes both the Rift and the Go headsets obsolete. The Quest is an all-in-one HMD that can also transform into a PC-powered Rift via an external link cable

Oculus says Go owners will continue get support and patches through 2022, but no new feature updates will be added.

If you own an Oculus Go headset, you'll still be able to use it even after sales of Oculus Go end. We'll also continue to maintain the system software with bug fixes and security patches through 2022.

That said, we won't be shipping new features for Oculus Go moving forward, and we'll no longer accept new Oculus Go apps or app updates into the Store after December 4, 2020. We'll stop adding new Go apps into the Store after December 18, 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset - 64GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$399.00
$482.00$399.00$521.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/25/2020 at 1:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.