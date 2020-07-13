Death Stranding pre-load begins on PC, requires 63GB storage space

Death Stranding is now pre-loading to PC gamers on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, with the pre-load requiring 63GB of storage space.

There's a catch with pre-loading Death Stranding, where if you pre-purchased the game you can now pre-load before the game officially launches on the PC at 7am PST / 3pm GMT / 1pm JP on July 14.

If you've got Death Stranding pre-loaded once the launch is live, you can play it immediately. Those who didn't pre-order will be able to begin their downloads, while you can already be peeing in the game.

Hideo Kojima will be talking about the PC version of Death Stranding today, with more information on where and when that happens here.

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)