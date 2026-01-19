Marathon's official PC requirements say it'll run just fine on a GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GPU

Bungie's extraction shooter, Marathon, finally got an official release date earlier today, with the game set to hit PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on March 5, 2026. Pre-orders for the game are now open, with its $39.99 USD price matching that of its competition, 2025's breakout hit Arc Raiders.
With the PvPvE action taking place on the "dark sci-fi world of Tau Ceti IV," Marathon sees players take control of Runners that all sport different playstyles, as they fight for loot and gear solo or as part of a crew. One of the big drawcards of Marathon, outside of Bungie's impeccable reputation for delivering responsive and fluid first-person mechanics, is the art style.
Although Bungie faced plagiarism accusations (which have since been resolved) over the origin of Marathon's evocative style, the good news for PC gamers is that you won't need a high-end rig to jump into the action. With the game's PC system requirements live on Steam, the recommended GPU is NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 2060 6GB.
And with the minimum spec requiring a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card, it sounds like Marathon is set to launch well-optimized. And with that, PC gamers with a GeForce RTX 3060 (the most popular gaming GPU on Steam) should have no issue maintaining 60+ FPS. Here's a breakdown of Marathon's PC system requirements.
Minimum
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4GB), AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB), Intel Arc A580 (8GB, with ReBAR on)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit (latest Service Pack)
- Processor: Intel Core i5-10400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 (6GB), AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT (8GB), Intel Arc A770 (16GB, with ReBAR on)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection