Death Stranding 2 coming to PC with unlocked FPS, ultrawide, and DualSense support

Sony and Kojima Productions have officially confirmed Death Stranding 2 will release on Steam on March 19, 2026, and more post-release content is coming.

TL;DR: Death Stranding 2 launches on PC via Steam on March 19, 2026, featuring enhanced performance with uncapped frame rates, frame generation, and ultrawide 4K support. Developed by Kojima Productions and Nixxes, the PC version includes DualSense integration, mouse and keyboard support, 3D audio, and upcoming new content and modes.

As per tradition, Death Stranding 2 is the latest PlayStation 5 game coming to PC.

Death Stranding 2 is officially coming to Steam on March 19, 2026, Kojima Productions today announced in Sony's new State of Play event.

The DS2 PC port was developed by Nixxes, in conjunction with Kojima Productions, and leverages the power of the PC platform to deliver higher-end performance like uncapped frame rates and frame generation improvements.

The devs also confirmed that Death Stranding 2 will get new content and modes soon, so it sounds like the typical Director's Cut upgrade may actually be baked right into the base game as an update, instead of packaged as a paid re-release.

Sony offers more details about what to expect from Death Stranding 2's impending PC version: