Death Stranding 2 coming to PC with unlocked FPS, ultrawide, and DualSense support

As per tradition, Death Stranding 2 is the latest PlayStation 5 game coming to PC.
Death Stranding 2 is officially coming to Steam on March 19, 2026, Kojima Productions today announced in Sony's new State of Play event.
The DS2 PC port was developed by Nixxes, in conjunction with Kojima Productions, and leverages the power of the PC platform to deliver higher-end performance like uncapped frame rates and frame generation improvements.
The devs also confirmed that Death Stranding 2 will get new content and modes soon, so it sounds like the typical Director's Cut upgrade may actually be baked right into the base game as an update, instead of packaged as a paid re-release.
Sony offers more details about what to expect from Death Stranding 2's impending PC version:
Whether you like to go stealthily, or charge in all-guns-blazing, with DualSense wireless controller integration, complete mouse and keyboard support, as well as supports 3D Audio via Dolby Access, DTS Sound Unbound, or Windows Sonic for Headphones, giving players all sorts of options, no matter how you like to play.
With help from our friends at Nixxes Software, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach for PC will come with a variety of improvements and new features including NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel Upscaler and FrameGen as well as uncapped framerates.
Immerse yourself in the world of Death Stranding 2 like never before with added Ultrawide monitor support including 21:9 UltraWidescreen for both gameplay and in-game cutscenes for both PC and PS5 and 32:9 Super UltraWidescreen for PC, all in 4K resolution.