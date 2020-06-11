Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC

Death Stranding at 60FPS requires just a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 11, 2020 at 9:19 am CDT (2 mins, 12 secs time to read)

Death Stranding is finally coming to the PC next month, so in preparation for Hideo Kojima's latest masterpiece, we have the PC system requirements for the game.

505 Games and Kojima Productions have unveiled the PC hardware required to get the game up and running, with some tame hardware required for 720p 30FPS and even 1080p 60FPS. It's unfortunate that the developer hasn't unveiled anything about higher resolutions, for a AAA game like Death Stranding on the most powerful gaming platform on the planet.

You need just a Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 at a minimum, alongside 8GB of RAM and 80GB of storage. You'll need Windows 10, and as for graphics the developer recommends a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB graphics card. This is what you'll need for 720p 30FPS.

Things are a little bit higher for 1080p 60FPS, with a Core i7-3770 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor required -- but the same 8GB of RAM. GPU grunt goes up slightly, up to a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 590.

I'm disappointed, to be honest.

I expected some crazy "this is what you need to run Death Stranding at 4K" and having it be the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER and Radeon RX 5700 XT at a minimum... hell, I'd love to see the developer pushing some boundaries and requiring a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti for 4K 60FPS on Ultra settings.

But there is some good here, with some new screenshots released of Death Stranding ahead of its release on the PC on July 14, 2020. I've got those below.

Recommended 30fps

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound cards: DirectX compatible

Recommended 60fps

  • OS: WIndows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
  • DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound cards: DirectX compatible
