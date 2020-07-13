Hideo Kojima will talk about PC version of Death Stranding today

Death Stranding releases on the PC on July 14, with Hideo Kojima to reveal more about it TODAY!

| Jul 13, 2020 at 2:19 am CDT

Death Stranding is about to release on the PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store on July 14, with the legend himself Hideo Kojima set to talk about the PC version of the game... later today.

We have Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest kicking off this week, with Hideo Kojima and artist Yoji Shinkawa from Kojima Productions joining Keighley today to talk about the PC version of Death Stranding -- which launches tomorrow.

We don't know what exactly will be talked about, but they have said it will be a "special conversation" about the PC version of Death Stranding. I'm keen to see what they're going to talk about, especially with the tame PC system requirements. I want to hear about the crazy high-end version of the game with high-end textures and all that, hopefully it's not all about the Half-Life side and selfies.

Here's what you need to run Death Stranding on the PC -- with the requirements quite tame, but then it also includes support for DLSS 2.0 which will see some gorgeous graphics on the PC without needing a TITAN RTX to run it. You can read more on that here.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
