Death Stranding should have NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 tech when it launches

Hideo Kojima's huge game Death Stranding should rock NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 tech on the PC.

| Jun 30, 2020 at 7:54 pm CDT

Death Stranding will be hitting the PC on July 14 on both the Epic Games Store and Steam, with a bunch of PC-exclusive features included in Hideo Kojima's masterpiece.

The PC version of Death Stranding is now rumored to have NVIDIA's great DLSS 2.0 technology, or Deep Learning Super Sampling. This is on top of high frame rate support, a Photo Mode which I'm sure is going to result in some crazy posts online, UltraWide monitor support, and more.

But the introduction of DLSS technology will see it being the first Kojima Productions game to have DLSS 2.0 support. The rumor is coming from PCMRACE, with an NVIDIA rep reportedly telling the outlet: "Among the highlights is the long-awaited Death Stranding, a title that unfolds a grim post-apocalyptic future, devised by the creator of the Metal Gear series, Hideo Kojima".

The NVIDIA rep continued, adding: "The game explores a society that seeks to reconnect and features the performances of actors like Norman Reedus, in addition to being able to enjoy even more beautiful landscapes on PC, thanks to NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0 technology".

"PC gamers can finally enjoy this award-winning work by legendary game maker Hideo Kojima on reconnecting a destroyed humanity and harnessing the power of GeForce GPUs to run at 60 FPS. The PC version is also compatible with NVIDIA DLSS to improve visual quality and offer more frames per second, as well as to play the game on ultra-wide screens, along with the new photographic mode".

What do you need to run Death Stranding on the PC? We have those specifications right here, with some pretty damn tame hardware needed to get Death Stranding running at 720p 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • RAM: 8GB
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590
  • API: DirectX 12
  • HDD: 80GB
  • Sound card: DirectX compatible
