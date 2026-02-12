More Diablo 2 expansions possible, Blizzard will use Reign of the Warlock to gauge interest

Blizzard says that Diablo 2 still has millions of players 25 years later, and that Reign of the Warlock is a kind of litmus test for more new content.

Blizzard just released the first new major Diablo 2 expansion in 25 years, and more content could be on the way...but it really depends on whether or not Reign of the Warlock is purchased and played by a portion of D2 fans.

Yesterday, Blizzard surprised everyone by releasing a new Diablo 2 expansion that adds a brand new character--the Warlock. The new expansion is called Reign of the Warlock, sells for $25, and makes some major quality-of-life improvements to the game--these changes are so dramatic that the new expansion is essentially a kind of "director's cut" of D2R, mimicking the format seen in games like Death Stranding.

While Reign of the Warlock is still brand new, Blizzard hints that it could make even more Diablo 2 expansions...but it's up to gamers whether or not that happens. This is ultimately true for all products in the interactive space--if something sells really well, companies usually want more of it.

In a recent interview with Eurogamer, Reign of the Warlock lead producer Matthew Cederquist outlined the situation at the D2 legacy team. Cederquist also explains why RotW was even made--it turns out that Diablo 2 still has many millions of players worldwide. This makes sense, considering D2R recently launched in China back in August, with region-specific unlockables and bonuses, no less.

"We still have millions of people who play Diablo 2. Millions of them. "We saw the 30th anniversary of the franchise itself as a really great opportunity to surprise and delight. "I don't think anyone expects a new class and all these features in Diablo 2, and I think that's going to be a moment that's like, 'I'm sorry, what did you say? You did what?' People won't believe it until we put it in their faces. "And I sure hope it's as epic to the players as [it is to us]. But is it a declaration of something new [going forwards]? "We're going to have to see what the players say."

In the RotW reveal, Cederquist had also said that the expansion was essentially Diablo 2 Resurrected "entering its next era."

So far, sales seem to be going really well, at least on Steam. D2R recently showed up on Steam for $40, complete with the new $25 expansion included in the price tag.

Right now, the Diablo 2 Resurrected Infernal Edition is #3 on Steam's best-sellers list.