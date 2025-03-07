Death Stranding 2 pre-orders 'are about to open' - physical edition details leaked

A leak suggests Death Stranding 2 pre-orders and a release date are imminent, while providing details on the game's physical editions and pricing.

Reputable leaker Billbil-Kun has reported new details about Death Stranding 2, claiming that 'pre-orders are imminent', while also providing information on the game's physical editions and pricing.

Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

As outlined on Dealabs, "all signs are green" for an imminent release date announcement. Hideo Kojima, along with Norman Reedus, Woodkid, and Troy Baker, are scheduled to appear in a live-streamed panel at SXSW 2025 in Texas on March 9 at 4 PM CT. Given the timing, it's highly likely that the official release date will be revealed during this event.

The leak also confirms that Death Stranding 2 will launch with a physical Standard Edition, priced at $69.99 USD / 69.99 EUR, along with a Collector's Edition planned for North America and Europe, retailing at $229 USD.

While the contents of the Collector's Edition remain unknown and the exact pre-order date is unconfirmed, it's speculated that pre-orders will open sometime in March 2025, potentially following the SXSW announcement.

Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Billbil-Kun has a strong track record for accurate leaks, having previously reported correct details on the PS5 Pro, Mortal Kombat 1, and various other releases. While all leaks should be taken with caution, the reliable source and event timing suggest this information is likely accurate.

During the last major Death Stranding 2 update at TGS 2024, Kojima and his team showcased nine minutes of footage and shared detailed insights on characters and gameplay. At the time, he stated that the game was 30-40% complete, with a 2025 release window. While he avoided committing to a specific date then, with Q1 now coming to a close, it's likely we'll hear more on Sunday.

For everything you need to know about the Death Stranding 2 panel at SXSW 2025, including how to stream it, click here.