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Death Stranding 2 full PC game leaks two days before official release

The PC pre-load of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has resulted in a full copy of the game appearing on torrent sites two days before the official release.

Death Stranding 2 full PC game leaks two days before official release
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Tech and Science Editor
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TL;DR: A pre-release version of Death Stranding 2 leaked on torrent sites after an unencrypted Steam preload allowed a user to download and share the 113GB game. The pirated copy lacks some language options and blocks multiplayer features, which include shared infrastructure like roads and bridges.

A pre-release version of Death Stranding 2 on PC has appeared on torrent websites just days before the game is released on platforms such as Steam.

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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to release on PC on March 20, and the game is now available to preload on Steam. That has seemingly resulted in a pre-release version of the game ending up on torrenting websites, as a user has presumably decrypted the preload files.

However, according to a piracy-focused subreddit, the leak came via Steam, via an unencrypted version of the game files that was made available by accident. It's not known exactly how long the files were left unencrypted, but it was apparently long enough for a user to download the 113GB and reupload it as a single package.

Notably, Death Stranding 2 does have its own DRM, but it isn't as sophisticated as Denuvo, which Death Stranding 2 didn't adopt. Users downloading the pirated version of Death Stranding 2 report that the download doesn't include every language, as many are writing that it doesn't include Russian voiceovers. If you are considering pirating Death Stranding 2, you should know you will be locked out of the title's multiplayer experience, which enables players to share infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

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News Sources:pcgamer.com and store.steampowered.com

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Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

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