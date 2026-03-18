Death Stranding 2 full PC game leaks two days before official release

The PC pre-load of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has resulted in a full copy of the game appearing on torrent sites two days before the official release.

TL;DR: A pre-release version of Death Stranding 2 leaked on torrent sites after an unencrypted Steam preload allowed a user to download and share the 113GB game. The pirated copy lacks some language options and blocks multiplayer features, which include shared infrastructure like roads and bridges.

A pre-release version of Death Stranding 2 on PC has appeared on torrent websites just days before the game is released on platforms such as Steam.

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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is set to release on PC on March 20, and the game is now available to preload on Steam. That has seemingly resulted in a pre-release version of the game ending up on torrenting websites, as a user has presumably decrypted the preload files.

However, according to a piracy-focused subreddit, the leak came via Steam, via an unencrypted version of the game files that was made available by accident. It's not known exactly how long the files were left unencrypted, but it was apparently long enough for a user to download the 113GB and reupload it as a single package.

Notably, Death Stranding 2 does have its own DRM, but it isn't as sophisticated as Denuvo, which Death Stranding 2 didn't adopt. Users downloading the pirated version of Death Stranding 2 report that the download doesn't include every language, as many are writing that it doesn't include Russian voiceovers. If you are considering pirating Death Stranding 2, you should know you will be locked out of the title's multiplayer experience, which enables players to share infrastructure such as roads and bridges.