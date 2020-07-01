Death Stranding on PC: Core i9-9900K, GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: 4K 100FPS+

Death Stranding's release on the PC is right around the corner, showcasing the Decima Engine by developers Guerrilla Games. It has some gorgeous graphics, that are improved yet again on the PC and even more so with NVIDIA's DLSS 2.0 technology.

But the most important question is: how does it run?

Well we now have some benchmarks to share for Death Stranding on the PC, where starting on the GeForce RTX 2060 we have a huge 110FPS average at 1080p with everything maxed out. The test systems are an Intel Core i9-9900K, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 64-bit and NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 "Quality Mode" set.

Enabling DLSS on the regular GeForce RTX 2060 sees performance jump from 110FPS to 141FPS which is a huge improvement. As you can see the flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti cuts through Death Stranding like a hot knife through butter, with 174FPS average and DLSS 2.0 bumping it up to 190FPS.

Cranking things up to 2560 x 1440 we have some even better results, this time with the RTX 2060 starting with 76FPS but bettering itself big time with DLSS 2.0 enabled, right up to a huge 105FPS. The flagship RTX 2080 Ti goes from 130FPS to 167FPS when DLSS 2.0 is enabled at 1440p.

But here's the money shot: 4K. Even NVIDIA's lowest-end RTX card can handle 60FPS average at 4K, thanks to DLSS 2.0 that is. We have 40FPS without it, 60FPS with it -- while the flagship RTX 2080 Ti leaps ahead with 75FPS out of the box and a very impressive 105FPS with DLSS 2.0 enabled.

Akio Sakamoto, CTO KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS explains: "DEATH STRANDING already has the reputation of being a visual stunner, but NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 helps make the PC debut something special. The extra performance NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 delivers in DEATH STRANDING allows gamers to unlock the vast graphical potential of the PC platform by increasing the graphics settings and resolution, delivering on the vision we have for the game".

What do you need to run Death Stranding on the PC? We have those specifications right here, with some pretty damn tame hardware needed to get Death Stranding running at 720p 30FPS and 1080p 60FPS.

Death Stranding PC Requirements

Minimum (720p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 30FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 5 1400

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 570 4GB

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Recommended (1080p 60FPS)

OS : Windows 10

CPU : Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

RAM : 8GB

GPU : GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

API : DirectX 12

HDD : 80GB

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Death Stranding launches on the Epic Games Store and Steam on July 14, 2020.