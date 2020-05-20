Origin EON17-X offers an overclocked Intel i9-10900k

Pricing for the 17-inch gaming laptop starts at $2599, and it's available now

Origin PC has announced the availability of its all-new EON17-X notebook computer. One of the biggest features of this gaming laptop is that it's powered by 10th generation Intel Core desktop processors with up to 10 cores and 20 threads. The gaming laptop is offered with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-P design GPU.

The fastest processor available in the laptop is a Core i9-10900K and while the machine is aimed at gamers, professionals can certainly take advantage of the high-performance desktop replacement for other types of workloads. Gamers who choose the RTX 2080 SUPER with Max-P GPU get a laptop that supports ray tracing and improved gaming performance compared to some desktops and other laptop computers.

Origin will cram up to 64 GB of RAM inside the EON17-X using the four available DDR4 RAM slots. Support for up to 128 GB of RAM is coming soon. Display options for the gaming notebook support NVIDIA G-Sync including a 17.3-inch 240 Hz full HD display or an optional 17.3-inch 60 Hz UHD 4K display. Both screens can show 100% of the Adobe RGB color gamut.

The laptop supports up to four additional external displays connected via integrated Thunderbolt 3, Mini DisplayPort, or HDMI ports. The gaming desktop also comes with 24/7 support by a US-based technical support team. The laptop starts at $2599 and can be purchased at originpc.com right now. The company unveiled its EVO17-S gaming laptop earlier this month. Full specifications of the notebook can be seen below.