Razer's Blade 16 for 2026 has up to 64GB of the fastest available laptop memory

TL;DR: Razer's 2026 Blade 16 gaming laptop features the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H with 16 cores, up to 64GB LPDDR5-9600 MHz memory, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. It offers a brighter 16-inch QHD+ OLED display with HDR TrueBlack 1000, improved battery life, and advanced cooling for enhanced performance.

Razer has lifted the lid on its new ultra-thin 2026 Blade 16 gaming laptop, and this refresh is set to push laptop performance to new heights. In addition to supporting the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, which features 33% more cores than the previous Blade 16, it's also set to ship with up to 64GB of LPDDR5-9600 MHz memory, which Razer says is the fastest available memory for a laptop.

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The 16-core Intel Core Ultra 9 386H features a max boost frequency of 4.9 GHz, which should make a notable difference to CPU-heavy gaming, creative, and productivity workloads. It also features an integrated NPU with up to 50 TOPS of AI performance for local AI workloads. And when paired with the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, the 2026 Blade 16 can be overclocked and boosted by up to 175W for even more performance when plugged in.

On the GPU side, the Razer's 2026 Blade 16 will once again leverage NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, with full support for DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation for high-end cinematic gaming. And although the 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED panel sports the same 240 Hz refresh rate as last year's model, the 2026 edition does include one notable upgrade.

According to Razer, the display is now 100 nits brighter, making it one of the few OLED displays to feature a VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 1000 rating, which offers a peak HDR brightness of up to 1100 nits. Razer adds that every 2026 Blade 16 display is Calman Verified and custom-calibrated for out-of-the-box color accuracy.

The new Blade 16 design that debuted last year garnered a lot of attention for packing high-end hardware and a cutting-edge display into a laptop just 14.9mm thick. It's the thinnest Razer Blade to date. Although this 2026 refresh packs more hardware and performance in the same physical footprint, Razer notes that with Intel's next-gen architecture, battery life has improved significantly with up to 13 hours of productivity and 15 hours of video playback between charges.

Naturally, with the current memory and storage crisis, the fully decked-out 2026 Razer Blade 16 doesn't come cheap. For the Intel Core Ultra 9 386H model with GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU, 64GB of LPDDR5-9600 MHz memory, and 2TB of SSD storage, you're looking at $4,999.99 USD.