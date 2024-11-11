All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 59 - AMD Ryzen 9800X3D Processor Review, the new gaming CPU champ
Computer Systems

Mac Studio inspired Mini-PC tested with Intel Core i9-14900KF, RTX 4090 Laptop GPU

The new FEVM FN60G is a Mini-PC that is inspired by the Apple Mac Studio, packs Intel Core i9-14900KF + NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

TL;DR: The FEVM FN60G is a Mini-PC with a Mac Studio-inspired design, featuring an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU within a compact 3.8-liter chassis. It includes a built-in liquid cooler by Thermalright, maintaining efficient cooling with the CPU reaching a maximum of 81°C and the.

This new Apple Mac Studio-inspired Mini-PC packs some serious horsepower: an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, all inside of a 3.8-liter chassis. This is the FEVM FN60G:

The new FEVM GN60G is a new Mini-PC with a Mac Studio-inspired look and style, inside packing Intel CPUs and configurations with discrete GPUs including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060M, AMD Radeon RX 6600M, and the GeForce RTX 4090M (RTX 4090 Laptop GPU).

Jack Stone has gotten some hands-on time with the new Mini-PC powered with an Intel Core i9-14900KF desktop processor and GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU. The FN60G WE is a 3.8-liter Mini-PC that measures in at 168 x 168 x 137mm, and uses a built-in liquid cooler made by Thermalright.

NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU features 9728 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6 memory, offering performance close to the desktop RTX 4080 (but with slower memory, the desktop RTX 4080 uses GDDR6X) and a lower 175W TDP compared to the desktop RTX 4080 that unleashes with 320W+ TDP.

Inside, the Intel Core i9-14900KF processor consumes around 220W of power using the AIDA64 stability test at full load (125W TDP) with the RTX 4090 Laptop GPU using 100W+ in Furmark (hitting a peak of 115W). The CPU being cooled by the Thermalright cooler is pretty cool (pun intended) to see, with 81C max, while the GPU stayed under 77W. Very nice to see inside of a smaller chassis like this, packing powerful CPU + GPU hardware.

