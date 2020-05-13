Origin's new 17-inch gaming laptops rock GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q

OriginPC has just announced two new 17-inch gaming laptops, with the new EVO17-S and NT-17 both rolling out with massive 17-inch panels with a 1080p option, and a 4K option.

The new laptops pack Intel's new Core i7-10875H processor, which is an 8-core 16-thread chip, backed up by up to 32GB of DDR4-2666MHz RAM, and NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER Max-Q graphics. OriginPC is offering up to 4TB of storage inside, in case you want to install every game you own.

OriginPC has three different display options with its new 17-inch gaming laptops, with a 17.3-inch 1080p 144Hz WVA option, another 1080p option this time at 240Hz, and then a 4K60 panel with Adobe 100% coverage.

As for connectivity, you'll get oodles of that as well with 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x miniDisplayPort 1.3, 1 x HDMI out, audio ports, and an RJ-45 LAN port.

The company is offering its new 17-inch gaming laptops in black by default, but you can tweak it with the likes of some awesome HD UV printing which will start from $149. Another option is metallic paint starting at $175, and hydro dipping from $199. On top of that there's custom laser etching that starts at $50.

Origin is pricing both of its new laptops starting at $1950, and you can buy them directly from OriginPC right here.