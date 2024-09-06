SCHENKER KEY 17 Pro: desktop replacement laptop: dual Thunderbolt 5 ports, 80Gbps bandwidth

SCHENKER has just unveiled its monster new desktop replacement laptop, which features the flagship Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, and not one but two Thunderbolt 5 ports offering 80Gbps of bandwidth.

The new SCHENKER KEY 17 Pro features a 17.3-inch display, Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24 cores, 24 threads), up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM (dual SO-DIMM) and 3 x M.2 SSD slots (1 x Gen5 and 2 x Gen4). The 17.3-inch display can come in two options: 1440p @ 240Hz or 4K @ 144Hz with both supporting NVIDIA G-SYNC, Advanced Optimus, and a manual MUX switch.

The workstation laptop packs the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, and the choice between the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 with 175W of graphics power (150W TGP + 25W Dynamic Boost). You've got the dual Thunderbolt 5 connections, but joined by HDMI 2.1 and mini DisplayPort 1.4a, which are all connected to the dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 GPU.

SCHENKER talks up that this laptop is an excellent mobile virtual and mixed reality workstation, with official Varjo-Ready certification from Varjo, including approval for the professional high-end XR-4 mixed reality headset. You've got the 17.3-inch 1440p 240Hz or 4K 144Hz display, but there's also support for up to 3 external monitors, all to be hooked up simultaneously making for quite the serious desktop replacement.

Robert Schenker, Managing Director of Schenker Technologies, said: "The SCHENKER KEY 17 Pro is the flagship among our professional, mobile productivity workstations - both in terms of performance and uncompromising features. Not only are we introducing one of the first laptop models to incorporate innovative Thunderbolt 5 technology from Intel, but we are also bringing this pioneering high-end interface to the market with not just one, but two Thunderbolt 5 ports on our KEY 17 Pro".

Jason Ziller, Vice President and General Manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel, added: "Thunderbolt 5 technology delivers a massive leap in performance. We are delighted to see the SCHENKER KEY 17 Pro mobile workstation upgrade to the latest Thunderbolt 5 technology. Products like these are leading the way to raising the performance bar".