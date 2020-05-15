Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,600 Reviews & Articles | 60,751 News Posts

Titanfall 3 isn't happening, Zampella's new DICE studio making a FPS

Titanfall 3 isn't currently in development, but Vince Zampella's new LA DICE studio is working on a shooter

Derek Strickland | May 15, 2020 at 04:31 pm CDT (2 mins, 24 secs time to read)

Titanfall 3 still isn't in development, Respawn head Vince Zampella confirms. But something special is cooking up on the stoves at the newly rebranded DICE LA studio.

Titanfall 3 isn't happening, Zampella's new DICE studio making a FPS 5 | TweakTown.com

Apex Legends will be the only Titanfall-related game for a while. Titanfall 3 isn't happening at Respawn, despite EA's 2019 teases of a new premium Titanfall game. It might come out some day, but it's not being worked on right now.

"There's nothing currently in development," Vince Zampella told IGN. "But it's always there. You see the little bits of stuff coming back [through the lore in Apex Legends]. At some point, I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We'll see if I can make that happen."

Respawn is currently working on two big projects right now: Jedi: Fallen Order 2, which hasn't been announced yet but has been heavily hinted by EA and Respawn's own dev teams, and the new Medal of Honor VR game for Oculus.

Meanwhile, Vince Zampella has taken charge of a new studio while also leading Respawn.

Zampella recently took over DICE's LA studio, and plans to re-brand it into something totally new. The team is working on some kind of new shooter set in a fresh IP, and will be part of EA's big new IP push for next-gen consoles.

"That team is a shooter team," Zampella said of the DICE LA studio, who helped assist DICE with its biggest games from Battlefront to Battlefield.

"Chances are it's going to be something along those lines. There's a lot of really good shooter talent there. But I don't want to lock it in and say that's definitely exactly what they're doing, because we're going to look at everything and pick something that feels amazing."

Buy at Amazon

Titanfall 2 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$8.99
$8.99$8.99$9.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 5/15/2020 at 2:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ign.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.