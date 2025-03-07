Battlefield Labs shares details on gunplay, movement and new traversal features

Battlefield Labs has released its first community update, highlighting the focus on combat and movement systems for the first playtesting wave.

Battlefield Labs' first community update outlines key features for playtesting, focusing on gunplay, movement, and server stability. Improvements include reduced input delay, a 60Hz tick rate, and new movement features like crouch sprint and combat dive.

The team from Battlefield Labs has shared their first community update, highlighting the key features they'll be testing in-game. As detailed in an X post, the first playtesting sessions will focus on gunplay and movement, while also gauging testing server stability and performance.

Credit: Electronic Arts

As outlined in the post, the team is focused on tuning core combat and movement systems early on. One goal is to ensure gameplay rewards complexity at higher skill levels while also making the gameplay experience intuitive and approachable for new players.

Some of the key changes include a reduced input delay for bullet registration, ensuring that shooting feels more responsive on a millisecond-to-millisecond basis. DICE also emphasizes that they are optimizing for a 60Hz tick rate across all platforms to improve hit registration, movement, and damage feedback.

The recoil system is another area of emphasis, with recoil, camera shakes, and firing settles varying based on weapon type. Most notably, DICE has also introduced new movement features, including crouch sprint, combat dive and landing roll to mix up player traversal options. There are also visual indicators in-game to highlight when movements like vaulting or leaning are possible.

Credit: Electronic Arts

In the testing phase, players will be validating these systems while developers fine-tune the feel, balance and fun factor of these mechanics. Playtesting is currently operating in a closed environment, and the team will continue to post community updates as each phase progresses.

As promised with the introduction of Battlefield Labs, the democratized playtesting system aims to offset the risk of a Battlefield 2042-style disconnect. The first update already highlights the team's attention to detail, and transparency around new features. When the next update arrives, we'll undoubtedly be able to find out what the process yields.

To sign up for playtesting, players can head to the Battlefield Labs website and check out their FAQ to learn more.