Vince Zampella, of Call of Duty, Infinity Ward, and Respawn fame, has died in a car crash

Vince Zampella, one of the co-creators of Infinity Ward and Respawn Entertainment, and the co-creator of Call of Duty, has died in a car crash.

Zampella is the boss of Respawn Entertainment, and the former CEO of Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward, and also released the latest Battlefield 6 to success, was involved in a single-car crash on the scenic road north of Los Angeles in the San Gabriel Mountains. NBCLA reports that Zampella was driving his Ferrari when it veered off the road just exiting a tunnel, hit a concrete barrier, and the passenger was ejected out of the car, explains the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The CHP said that Zampella was trapped in his car as it caught fire, dying at the scene, while his passenger died at the hospital, authorities told NBC4 Investigates. There aren't many more details just yet, with a witness providing a video of the crash that involved the 2026 Ferrari 296 GTS to authorities, showing Zampella crashing into the barrier just after exiting the tunnel.

EA said in a statement: "This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince's family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work. Vince's influence on the video game industry was profound and far-reaching. A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come".

The Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley, posted on X saying: "I cannot believe I am writing this. Vince Zampella, a titan of the video game industry, the co-creator of Call of Duty and co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, not to mention a dear friend, died in a car crash yesterday in Los Angeles".

He continued: "Vince was an extraordinary person - a gamer at heart, but also a visionary executive with a rare ability to recognize talent and give people the freedom and confidence to create something truly great".

"I saw that up close while writing The Final Hours of Titanfall. I'll always be deeply grateful that he trusted me to tell the story of the company's founding. Even when it was difficult or uncomfortable, Vince never wavered in his commitment to honesty and transparency. He believed that the truth mattered, and he was willing to share it with the world".

"Vince cared deeply about doing the right thing. And even while working inside large organizations, he consistently pushed to put players first -- to prioritize the experience, the craft, and the people who played the games. He leaves behind an incredible legacy of work. I'll miss our dinners and long conversations. And while he created some of the most influential games of our time, I always felt he still had his greatest one ahead of him. It's heartbreaking that we'll never get to play it".