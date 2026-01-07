Report: Wolfenstein 3 now in development at MachineGames

MachineGames is reportedly working on a new third chapter in the Wolfenstein series--a project that Bethesda had said would happen some eight years ago.

TL;DR: Wolfenstein 3 is in development at MachineGames, aiming to align with the upcoming Amazon Wolfenstein TV series. Bethesda seeks to replicate Fallout's transmedia success by expanding this iconic FPS franchise. Release timing is uncertain, but the project marks a significant return for Wolfenstein after recent titles and spin-offs.

Wolfenstein 3 is currently in the works at MachineGames, sources tell both Kotaku and Windows Central.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Bethesda apparently wants to capture the potent transmedia effect that it's currently enjoying with its Fallout TV series and try to adapt that formula across its biggest franchises. One of these includes the grandfather of FPS games, Wolfenstein. New reports say that MachineGames, the current stewards of the franchise, are working on a new mainline chapter of the series to coincide with the upcoming Wolfenstein TV series from Amazon.

The news comes by way of both Kotaku and Windows Central, who have both heard that Wolfenstein 3 is happening. The update comes just months after MachineGames studio head Jerk Gustafsson said that he "hoped" the group would get to work on a new Wolfenstein game.

Read more: Wolfenstein TV show in the works for Amazon Prime Video

Wolfenstein 3 has apparently been a long time coming. After 2019's Wolfenstein Youngblood, which was Bethesda's attempt at adapting Wolfenstein into a live game of sorts, MachineGames moved on to Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Now the team is shifting to the next Wolfenstein game--a project that Bethesda had openly commented on in 2018 as something that was "absolutely" being made.

It's unclear how soon until the project will be out for Game Pass and for sale, however the show may be out during a 2027 - 2028 timeline. Even if Wolfenstein 3 isn't available to purchase when the Amazon TV show hits, it's still possible for Bethesda to capture a similar transmedia effect as the Fallout TV show. MachineGames has a number of Wolfenstein games available to play--two modern mainline titles with their own expansions, as well as the co-op Youngblood.