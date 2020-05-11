Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
New iPhone 12 rumors offer details on the display and storage

The iPhone Pro 12 is rumored to start at $999 and the iPhone 12 Pro Max to begin at $1,099

Shane McGlaun | May 11, 2020 at 04:01 pm CDT (1 min, 38 secs time to read)

Some rumors are circulating about the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro that suggests there will be two iPhone 12 models. One of the devices will have a 5.4-inch screen, and the other will have a 6.1-inch screen and be called the iPhone 12 Max, according to the leak. Both devices are said to have an OLED screen rather than an LCD. According to leaker Jon Prosser, Apple is working with a company called BOE for the screens in an attempt to keep costs down as much as possible.

New iPhone 12 rumors offer details on the display and storage 01 | TweakTown.com

The rumor also claims that Apple won't increase resolution on the screens as an additional cost-saving measure. The rumor also claims something that is already expected in the form of the A14 Bionic chipset along with 5G support. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max are tipped to use 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the low-end. The rumor claims at 256 GB version will be available as well.

Pricing is in line with the leak we talked about last month that tipped the iPhone 12 would start at $649. The iPhone 12 Pro line will include the Pro and Pro Max. Rumors suggest 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays sourced from Samsung. The displays will have Super Retina XDR branding and support 120 Hz ProMotion tech that surfaced in 2017 with the iPad Pro.

The displays are also tipped to get 10-bit color depth allowing the display over 1 billion colors. That is much more than the 16.7 billion colors supported on the 8-bit panel in the iPhone 11 Pro. The devices are tipped to get the A14 Bionic chip, 5G support, and 6GB of RAM. Storage starts at 128GB, and there will be options for 256GB and 512GB versions. The rumor suggests the iPhone 12 Pro will start at $999 and go up to $1,299. The Pro Max will start at $1,099 and go up to $1,399.

NEWS SOURCE:phonearena.com
Shane McGlaun

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Shane McGlaun

Shane is a long time technology writer who has been writing full time for over a decade. Shane will cover all sorts of news for TweakTown including tech and other topics. When not writing about all things geeky, he can be found at the track teaching noobs how to race cars.

