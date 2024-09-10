iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro vs iPhone 16 - What are the big differences?

Apple has just wrapped up its Glowtime event, where it unveiled its newest generation of iPhone devices, along with a bunch of other Apple products such as the Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 2, and AirPods Max.

The star of the show was definitely the three new iPhone models that will be available for pre-order this Friday. But what are the differences you should know about? This year Apple has closed the specification gap between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, with the only major differences in the devices being in the following categories: battery, screen size, and starting storage capacity. That is it.

Last year, Apple introduced the 5x Telephoto lens that sported Tetraprism technology to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, while the iPhone 15 Pro was limited to 3x. This year, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have the exact same camera array. The screen size on the iPhone 16 Pro comes in at 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 6.9-inch display. Battery life is slightly more severe in terms of a difference between the two devices, as the iPhone 16 Pro will last up to 27 hours when playing a video compared to 33 hours on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

So, where does the standard iPhone fit into all this? The iPhone 16 standard has the same 48MP fusion camera as the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, but doesn't come with the 48MP ultrawide camera, instead it's rocking a 12MP ultrawide camera in a dual-camera layout. All models feature the same 12MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. Keeping to the cameras, the iPhone 16 standard is capable of shooting in 4K at 60FPS, while both Pro models are capable of 4K at 120FPS.

Display-wise, the iPhone 16 is capable of a 60Hz refresh rate, while both Pro models are capable of a 120Hz refresh rate. Notably, the material for the standard iPhone 16 is different from the Pro models, as the Pro models are made with titanium, while the baseline iPhone 16 is made with aluminum. Both Pro Models feature USB-C ports with USB 3, while the baseline model still has a USB-C port but with USB 2. Wireless charging capabilities are the same across all three devices.

Additionally, Apple will be offering different colors of iPhone, with some colors restricted to specific variants. For example, the iPhone 16 baseline will be available in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine, while the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will arrive in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and Desert Titanium. The iPhone 16 Pro Max starts from $1199, while the iPhone 16 Pro starts from $999, and the baseline iPhone 16 starts from $799. All three models will be available on September 20.

