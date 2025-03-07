Apple might launch its thinnest iPhone ever alongside its thickest iPhone Pro Max

A leaker has said Apple is increasing the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and may launch that model alongside the thinnest iPhone ever.

A leaker claims Apple plans to increase the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max while also potentially launching the thinnest iPhone ever.

Apple has been rumored for quite some time to be working on a thin iPhone, and now, according to a new leaker, the company is planning on making its Pro Max model slated to be announced this year -- thicker.

Render concept video of iPhone 17 Air

The rumors come from Chinese leaker Ice Universe that Apple is planning to increase the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max from 8.25mm to 8.725mm, with the leaker believing the thickness increase is related to Apple wanting to increase the battery capacity for the upcoming iPhone. As for other aspects of the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max, Ice Universe states Apple will be sticking with the 6.9-inch display.

In conjunction with 17 Pro Max, Apple might release the iPhone 17 Air, a new smartphone designed to replace the iPhone Plus and be between 5.5 mm and 6.5 mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever released. Additional rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup: Apple is reportedly going to have major design changes to the back of the smartphone, or at least for the standard iPhone and Air models.

Renders recently leaked revealed the move away from the "cooktop" camera layout to a camera bar with the lenses in the same position, but the flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner have been moved to the opposite side. As for the Air model, previous rumors indicate it will come with Apple Intelligence support so that means at least 8GB of RAM. The memory will be paired with a 6.6-inch display and an Apple A19 processor made on TSMC's current 3nm process. It will also feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera.