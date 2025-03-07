All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
DeepSeekRadeon RX 9070 XTNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Apple might launch its thinnest iPhone ever alongside its thickest iPhone Pro Max

A leaker has said Apple is increasing the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max and may launch that model alongside the thinnest iPhone ever.

Apple might launch its thinnest iPhone ever alongside its thickest iPhone Pro Max
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: A leaker claims Apple plans to increase the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max while also potentially launching the thinnest iPhone ever.

Apple has been rumored for quite some time to be working on a thin iPhone, and now, according to a new leaker, the company is planning on making its Pro Max model slated to be announced this year -- thicker.

Render concept video of iPhone 17 Air

The rumors come from Chinese leaker Ice Universe that Apple is planning to increase the thickness of the iPhone 17 Pro Max from 8.25mm to 8.725mm, with the leaker believing the thickness increase is related to Apple wanting to increase the battery capacity for the upcoming iPhone. As for other aspects of the rumored iPhone 17 Pro Max, Ice Universe states Apple will be sticking with the 6.9-inch display.

In conjunction with 17 Pro Max, Apple might release the iPhone 17 Air, a new smartphone designed to replace the iPhone Plus and be between 5.5 mm and 6.5 mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever released. Additional rumors regarding the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup: Apple is reportedly going to have major design changes to the back of the smartphone, or at least for the standard iPhone and Air models.

Renders recently leaked revealed the move away from the "cooktop" camera layout to a camera bar with the lenses in the same position, but the flash, microphone, and LiDAR scanner have been moved to the opposite side. As for the Air model, previous rumors indicate it will come with Apple Intelligence support so that means at least 8GB of RAM. The memory will be paired with a 6.6-inch display and an Apple A19 processor made on TSMC's current 3nm process. It will also feature a single 48-megapixel rear camera and a 24-megapixel front camera.

Photo of the PlayStation5 console (slim)
Best Deals: PlayStation5 console (slim)
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
-
- $449.99 USD
Buy
$729.99 CAD
$729.99 CAD $729.99 CAD
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
$499 USD
$499 USD $499 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/7/2025 at 10:10 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:bgr.com, tweaktown.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles