All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Assassin's Creed ShadowsRadeon RX 9070 XTSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Here are the 3 big changes coming to the iPhone 17 series

Apple is expected to make some big changes to its upcoming iPhone 17 line-up, with an ultra-thin devices, horizontal camera bar, and more.

Here are the 3 big changes coming to the iPhone 17 series
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is rumored to include significant design changes, such as a thinner iPhone 17 Air replacing the iPhone Plus, featuring a 120Hz display and USB-C charging. The lineup may also introduce horizontal camera modules and a two-tone rear panel for the Pro models, marking a potential shift in design focus.

Apple is expected to be making some pretty big changes this years iPhone line-up, with rumors been flying for some months now about physical design changes, a different aesthetic, and now a color change.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and standard iPhone 17 dummy units
3

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and standard iPhone 17 dummy units

It has been rumored for quite some time that Apple will be releasing an iPhone 17 Air, which is slated to replace the current iPhone Plus model. This new Air model is much more than just a name change as the device will be much thinner, feature fewer cameras, but ultimately retain some of the best features in the Pro model iPhones: 120Hz 6.6-inch display, battery life, USB-C charging - for about $900. This significant change in design represents Apple testing the waters, and if proven popular, the company will pivot future iPhone designs toward thinness.

Another big rumor for the iPhone 17 line up is the following devices will feature horizontal camera modules that are reminiscent of the Google Pixel phones. Those models are: the iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Another rumor is the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will arrive in a two-tone rear panel, which will be made of glass and metal. If this becomes true it would be a first for iPhone.

Here are the 3 big changes coming to the iPhone 17 series 6516565
3

Above is an image of dummy units for the four devices, which showcase some of the aforementioned design changes for the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up. These dummy units reflect the same designs seen in the leaked CAD images of the devices.

Three Main Changes with iPhone 17 series

  • Introduction of the iPhone 17 Air: A new, thinner model replacing the iPhone Plus, featuring a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, USB-C charging, and fewer cameras, priced around $900
  • Horizontal Camera Module: The iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max will feature a horizontal camera layout similar to Google Pixel phones
  • Two-Tone Rear Panel: The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a rear panel made of glass and metal, marking the first time Apple has used this design
Photo of the God of War Ragnar&#220;k - PlayStation 5
Best Deals: God of War RagnarÜk - PlayStation 5
Country flagToday7 days ago30 days ago
$45.30 USD
$42.79 USD$34.99 USD
Buy
$49.99 USD
$49.99 USD-
Buy
$83.99 CAD
$83.99 CAD$83.99 CAD
Buy
£37.57
£36.94£40.47
Buy
$45.30 USD
$42.79 USD$34.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2025 at 2:44 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles