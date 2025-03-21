Here are the 3 big changes coming to the iPhone 17 series

Apple is expected to make some big changes to its upcoming iPhone 17 line-up, with an ultra-thin devices, horizontal camera bar, and more.

TL;DR: Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is rumored to include significant design changes, such as a thinner iPhone 17 Air replacing the iPhone Plus, featuring a 120Hz display and USB-C charging. The lineup may also introduce horizontal camera modules and a two-tone rear panel for the Pro models, marking a potential shift in design focus. Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup is rumored to include significant design changes, such as a thinner iPhone 17 Air replacing the iPhone Plus, featuring a 120Hz display and USB-C charging. The lineup may also introduce horizontal camera modules and a two-tone rear panel for the Pro models, marking a potential shift in design focus.

Apple is expected to be making some pretty big changes this years iPhone line-up, with rumors been flying for some months now about physical design changes, a different aesthetic, and now a color change.

3

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, and standard iPhone 17 dummy units

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It has been rumored for quite some time that Apple will be releasing an iPhone 17 Air, which is slated to replace the current iPhone Plus model. This new Air model is much more than just a name change as the device will be much thinner, feature fewer cameras, but ultimately retain some of the best features in the Pro model iPhones: 120Hz 6.6-inch display, battery life, USB-C charging - for about $900. This significant change in design represents Apple testing the waters, and if proven popular, the company will pivot future iPhone designs toward thinness.

Another big rumor for the iPhone 17 line up is the following devices will feature horizontal camera modules that are reminiscent of the Google Pixel phones. Those models are: the iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Another rumor is the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will arrive in a two-tone rear panel, which will be made of glass and metal. If this becomes true it would be a first for iPhone.

3

Above is an image of dummy units for the four devices, which showcase some of the aforementioned design changes for the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up. These dummy units reflect the same designs seen in the leaked CAD images of the devices.

Three Main Changes with iPhone 17 series