iPhone 12 rumors suggest pricing will start at $649

iPhone 12 rumors have been making their way around the Internet for a while now. The latest rumor comes from Jon Prosser, an Apple leaker with a history of accuracy. Prosser says in a tweet that he saw speculation on iPhone 12 prices and decided to go to his sources to see what sort of pricing was expected for the iPhone 12 models.

According to sources, the cheapest iPhone model will start at $649 and feature a 5.4-inch OLED screen, two cameras, and 5G capability. Next up the list is a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 with OLED screen, 5G support, and dual cameras for $749. The first step into the iPhone 12 Pro range will be the 6.1-inch OLED 5G packing model that features three cameras and a LiDAR sensor for $999.

The most expensive device in the iPhone 12 range will be the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The high-end smartphone will feature an OLED screen, 5G, and three cameras along with a LiDAR sensor for $1099. These prices are essentially the same that they are for the current iPhone 11 range.

Many people been holding onto older iPhone models for a long time, and the addition of 5G technology to the entire iPhone 12 range, assuming these leaked details are accurate, will undoubtedly see lots of people upgrading. We talked about a leak earlier this month that claimed the iPhone 12 models would stick with the Lightning port rather than moving to USB-C as the iPad Pro models did. There is no clear indication of when the iPhone 12 models might launch. There has been speculation that the coronavirus pandemic has delayed production. Some rumors claim the iPhones will be announced but won't be available to purchase for a month or more after.