China builds robotic 5G car: makes deliveries, scans for coronavirus
The perfect unmanned robotic 5G car will practice the ultimate in social distancing
China is leading the way in pushing out new technologies amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to its knees, with a new robotic 5G car that scans faces, checks for a fever, and it even makes deliveries.
In a world where we're all pretty much forced to stay inside of our homes, the Beijing Institute of Technology has deployed a robotic 5G monitoring car that is roaming its campus. Remote operators then control the 5G-powered car from a facility, while remotely driving the car to make deliveries and check your temperature.
When it's in basic delivery mode, the robotic 5G car can carry packages from one location to another -- with 1 out of its 4 side-mounted locker doors opening up so people can collect their packages. But wait, because there's a top-mounted camera that will turn around and identify you through facial recognition, and thermally scanning you to see if you have a temperature.
The robotic 5G car when parked is used by a security guard to perform an in-person facial or temperature scan on a citizen, while a remote security guard can monitor from afar and use the camera's output in real-time thanks to the super-fast 5G connection.
China's new robotic 5G vehicle is part o the KuGaea Kun series that was developed by Cool High Technology, which is a Beijing-based company that makes autonomous droves and cars.
