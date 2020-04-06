China builds robotic 5G car: makes deliveries, scans for coronavirus

China is leading the way in pushing out new technologies amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to its knees, with a new robotic 5G car that scans faces, checks for a fever, and it even makes deliveries.

In a world where we're all pretty much forced to stay inside of our homes, the Beijing Institute of Technology has deployed a robotic 5G monitoring car that is roaming its campus. Remote operators then control the 5G-powered car from a facility, while remotely driving the car to make deliveries and check your temperature.

When it's in basic delivery mode, the robotic 5G car can carry packages from one location to another -- with 1 out of its 4 side-mounted locker doors opening up so people can collect their packages. But wait, because there's a top-mounted camera that will turn around and identify you through facial recognition, and thermally scanning you to see if you have a temperature.

The robotic 5G car when parked is used by a security guard to perform an in-person facial or temperature scan on a citizen, while a remote security guard can monitor from afar and use the camera's output in real-time thanks to the super-fast 5G connection.

China's new robotic 5G vehicle is part o the KuGaea Kun series that was developed by Cool High Technology, which is a Beijing-based company that makes autonomous droves and cars.

