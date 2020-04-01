No Starfield or Wolfenstein 3 in June, Bethesda skips digital stream

Even with E3 2020 cancelled, Bethesda won't hold a digital stream to show off its new games in June

With E3 2020 cancelled, many publishers are moving towards digital-only streams to replace the June event. Even E3's showrunners are trying to pivot towards some sort of digital venue. But Bethesda says it won't be participating.

Today Bethesda exec Pete Hines confirmed the publisher won't have a digital event in June. The reason is simple: Coronavirus has significantly disrupting Bethesda's plans. That means no Starfield info, no Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay footage, no Deathloop content or an update on the anticipated Wolfenstein 3. And maybe, just maybe, Prey 2. Bethesda will instead stagger its announcements out across 2020 and may not be attached to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 sizzle reels that may come in June 2020.

"Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months," Hines said on Twitter.

The news comes a day after Bethesda cancelled QuakeCon 2020 on the convention's 25th anniversary. Despite being held in August, the show's cancellation was a preemptive strike against COVID-19.

I'm hoping Bethesda shows off its games after Sony fully reveals the PlayStation 5. That way the publisher can talk about how its new titles will leverage both the PS5 and Xbox Series X's beastly new technology, setting the stage for amazing experiences across its breadth of IP.

Here's what to expect from Bethesda when it does actually talk about its games: