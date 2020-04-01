Technology and gaming content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 59,991 News Posts
flameTRENDING NOW: Half-Life 4 announced: Valve confirms it cannot count to 3flame

No Starfield or Wolfenstein 3 in June, Bethesda skips digital stream

Even with E3 2020 cancelled, Bethesda won't hold a digital stream to show off its new games in June

Derek Strickland | Apr 1, 2020 at 05:00 pm CDT (2 mins, 16 secs reading time)

With E3 2020 cancelled, many publishers are moving towards digital-only streams to replace the June event. Even E3's showrunners are trying to pivot towards some sort of digital venue. But Bethesda says it won't be participating.

No Starfield or Wolfenstein 3 in June, Bethesda skips digital stream 546 | TweakTown.com

Today Bethesda exec Pete Hines confirmed the publisher won't have a digital event in June. The reason is simple: Coronavirus has significantly disrupting Bethesda's plans. That means no Starfield info, no Ghostwire Tokyo gameplay footage, no Deathloop content or an update on the anticipated Wolfenstein 3. And maybe, just maybe, Prey 2. Bethesda will instead stagger its announcements out across 2020 and may not be attached to the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 sizzle reels that may come in June 2020.

"Given the many challenges we're facing due to the pandemic, we will not host a digital Showcase in June. We have lots of exciting things to share about our games and look forward to telling you more in the coming months," Hines said on Twitter.

The news comes a day after Bethesda cancelled QuakeCon 2020 on the convention's 25th anniversary. Despite being held in August, the show's cancellation was a preemptive strike against COVID-19.

I'm hoping Bethesda shows off its games after Sony fully reveals the PlayStation 5. That way the publisher can talk about how its new titles will leverage both the PS5 and Xbox Series X's beastly new technology, setting the stage for amazing experiences across its breadth of IP.

Here's what to expect from Bethesda when it does actually talk about its games:

  • Starfield footage/teaser
  • Fallout 76 updates
  • Deathloop footage
  • Ghostwire Tokyo footage
  • Prey 2 (please!) announcement?
  • Possible Wolfenstein 3 teaser
  • ESO content
Buy at Amazon

Fallout 76 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$51.69
$51.69$55.67$53.32
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/1/2020 at 5:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.