Starfield's second expansion 'Terran Armada' teased by Bethesda

Bethesda teases Starfield's second major expansion, and now we might have a name for the update--Terran Armada, possibly indicating Earth-based DLC.

Bethesda Game Studios once again teases Starfield's second expansion, this time in a marketing promo with an actual logo.

It shouldn't be a surprise that Starfield is getting a second expansion. Last year, Todd Howard confirmed that a second DLC was on the way, and just last week, Starfield producer Tim Lamb also re-confirmed that a "new DLC story" is in the works. There's just one thing missing: The details. After the controversial reception of Starfield's first expansion Shattered Space, Bethesda needs to make a strong effort to win back fans.

From the sound of the expansion, Terran Armada, and the very retro look of the logo itself, it's possible that Starfield's second expansion is space-themed and will incorporate a lot of the features that fans have been asking for vis-à-vis inter-planetary travel. Fans may be able to expect new levels of ship customization, but this remains speculative.

Fans also speculate that the Terrans are Earthborn, perhaps a rogue group that set up civilization among the stars. Or perhaps they're the advanced aliens that Starfield is so desperately lacking, and Bethesda is finally ready to go into the mid-season wackiness of Starfield's post-release content.

It's hard to say for sure, but the publisher has been quiet when it comes to Starfield, leaving some big news updates like expansion info to show up in YouTube video promos and Instagram/Twitter reels.

Bethesda may be saving everything for one big Starfield event--but that may have passed, because Starfield's second anniversary seems perfect for such an event--or perhaps The Game Awards in December.

Reports indicate that Bethesda is working on a PlayStation 5 version of Starfield set for 2026, so it's possible Bethesda will announce the second expansion alongside a game of the year version of Starfield on PS5.